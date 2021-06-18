The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the result of the Civil Judge Main exam 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the merit list from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC conducted the Civil Judge Main written exam 2020 on March 22 this year for 341 candidates who qualified the preliminary exam. According to the merit list, 103 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

The merit list contains the roll number of the qualified candidates. These candidates will now appear for the interview and document verification round, the schedule of which will be announced later.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the CGPSC website for regular updates.

Here’s CGPSC Civil Judge Main exam 2020 result.