Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Lecturer in Government Aashram Paddhati Inter College. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies and pay the examination fee on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till July 15.

The last date for online fee submission is July 19, 2021.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill up a total of 124 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Physics Lecturer, 26 for Chemistry Lecturer, 33 for Biology Lecturer, and 35 for Math Lecturer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must hold a post graduate degree in respective subject from any recognized university or equivalent qualification upto the last date for receipt of On-Line application. More details in the notice available on UPPSC’s official website.

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved/ Economically Weaker Sections/ Other Backward Class are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 125 whereas SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman will have to pay Rs 65. Candidates from PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for Lecturer vacancies

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-3/E-1/2021, LECTURERS IN GOVERNMENT ASHRAM PADDHATI INTER COLLEGE” Click on “Apply” against Pravakta Rajkiya Aashram Paddhati Inter College Register and apply for the vacancies Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.