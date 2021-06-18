Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the State Service Main Examination 2020 schedule today, June 18. Candidates who are to appear for the examination can check the schedule on Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the examination is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to 29 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card for the same will be made available to download from July 15 onwards.

Earlier, the application was scheduled to be held from June 18 to 21 which was postponed due to the rising cases of Covid-19 across the country.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 175 vacancies available for Group A and B for State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, Child Development Project Officer Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Nayab Tahasildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Register, and Asst Inspector.

