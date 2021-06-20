The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online application process today for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or UPCET 2021. Candidates can now submit their applications and examination fee on the official website upcet.nta.nic.in by 5.00 PM and 11.59 PM, respectively.

The application correction window will open from June 21 to 30. Candidates are advised to keep checking the NTA website for the latest updates.

The revised date of the UPCET 2021 will be announced in due course. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 15.

An application fee of Rs 1,300 is payable for Male/third gender/General/OBC/GEN-EWS candidates and Rs 650 for Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates.

UPCET 2021 covers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.

Details about the scheme of exam, medium, eligibility, reservation, exam centres, exam fee, procedure for applying, etc are contained in the Information Bulletin on the UPCET portal.

Here’s UPCET 2021 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for UPCET 2021:

Visit UPCET 2021 website upcet.nta.nic.in Apply for online registration (UG/PG) using email Id, mobile no. and unique ID Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of required documents and submit Pay the exam fee online Download the submitted application form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPCET for UG 2021.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPCET for PG 2021.