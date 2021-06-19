Office of LG J&K on Friday, June 18, approved the recruitment of 800 Sub-Inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police. The announcement will soon be made on Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) official website jkssb.nic.in.

“Today approved the proposal of recruitment of 800 Sub Inspectors in Jammu Kashmir Police,” Tweets Office of LG J&K.

Today approved the proposal of recruitment of 800 Sub Inspectors in Jammu Kashmir Police. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 18, 2021

The Tweet further adds that the UT administration is moving ahead in direction of expediting the process for recruitment of the 25,000 promised jobs in the public sector/government departments.

The UT administration is moving ahead in direction of expediting the process for recruitment of the 25,000 promised jobs in the public sector/government departments to empower the youths of Jammu and Kashmir. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the interview schedule for recruitment to the post of Junior Scale Stenographer. The candidates who have qualified the Type/Shorthand Test on Computer Key Board can check the schedule on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

A total of 64 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 6, 2021.

No further interview call letter shall be issued to any candidates whose name figures in the annexed list and they are required to appear before the interview committee on the scheduled date & time, read the notice.

The candidates shall have to produce all original certificates / testimonials before the Selection Committee at the time of interview. The candidates who fail to produce such certificates / testimonials shall forfeit their candidature.

Here’s the direct link to Jr Scale Stenographer interview schedule.