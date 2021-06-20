Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has declared the Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering or AEEE 2021 phase 2 result. Candidates who appeared in the AEEE phase 2 exam can check their result on the official website amrita.edu.

The AEEE phase 2 examination was conducted from June 11 to 14 in the computer-based remote proctored mode. The entrance exam is held for admission to the first year of BTech programmes offered by the university.

Steps to check AEEE 2021 phase 2 result:

Visit official website ataoap.amrita.edu Enter email ID and password to login The AEEE phase 2 result will be displayed Check scorecard and download a copy.

Here’s direct link to check AEEE 2021 phase 2 result.

The admission and counselling process for all candidates will start once all phases of AEEE 2021 are concluded. The last and final phase, AEEE 2021 phase 3, will be held from July 11 to 14 in an online remote proctored test.

The result will be declared on July 23 and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will start the B.Tech Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) for 2021 admissions in the last week of July.