Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final result for the post of Agriculture Technical Assistant Class-III. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examinations can check and download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The Commission conducted the recruitment drive to fill up 2059 vacancies. As per the official notice, a total of 2039 candidates have been finally shortlisted for the post.

The final result of 20 candidates have been withheld which will be subject to scrutiny.

UPSSSC has also released the cut-off marks along with the result. The cut-off marks for General category is 147, for SC/ ST/OBC category is 103, 35 and 134, respectively.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Agri Technical Assistant final result link” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.