Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun will conclude the online application process on its official website today, i.e., June 21. Only male students who are studying in or have passed class VII are eligible to apply at rimc.gov.in.

Earlier, the last date to submit the application was June 10.

The entrance examination date has yet not been released which earlier was scheduled for June 5.

The entrance exam will be conducted by RIMC, Dehradun for the term commencing January 2022. The examination will include both, written and viva-voce test followed by a medical examination.

Application Form:

Online Payment: The prospectus-cum-application form and booklet of old question papers can be obtained by making an online payment on the RIMC website.

The prospectus-cum-application form and booklet of old question papers can be obtained from the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Pin-248003 or from the Asst. Secretary (Exams), AP Public Service Commission, New Heads of the Department's Building, 2nd Floor, Near RTA Office, Opp: Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, MG Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010 by sending a written request with a Demand Draft of Rs 600 for General candidates and Rs 555 for ST/SC candidates along with Caste Certificate in favour of "The Commandant, RIMC, Dehradun", Drawee Branch: State Bank of India, Tel Bhavan (Bank Code-01576), Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates under the general category.

RIMC eligibility criteria

Boys studying in Class 7 or passed Class 7 are eligible to apply for admission. The students must not be less than the age of 11 and half years and should not have attained the age of 13 years as of January 1, 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.