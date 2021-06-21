The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2021 on its official website. The exam will be held on July 17 and 18.

Candidates eligible to appear in the exam can check and download the timetable from the official website upsc.gov.in. The admit card will be released shortly.

A total of 444 candidates have been declared qualified for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2021, of which, 107 are for the service of Jr Hydrologist, 55 for Geophysicist, and 282 for Chemist/ Chemical. The result of the Prelim exam was declared in March.

The exam will be held in two sessions on both days: 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates competing for selection for the posts of Chemist/Chemical and Geophysicist will be required to appear in all papers on both days. Those for selection for the post of Jr. Hydrologists only will be required to appear in the examination for Paper 1 and 2 of Geology (July 17) and paper 4 of Hydrology (July 18).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies, of which, 15 posts are for Chemists in the Geological Survey of India, 16 posts of Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), 6 posts of Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics), and 3 of Scientist ‘B’(Chemical).

Here’s UPSC Geo-scientist Main exam 2021 timetable.

UPSC DGCA AD, Prosecutor in MCA results

UPSC has also announced the final result for the posts of Assistant Director of Operations in DGCA and Company Prosecutor in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website.

The merit list contains the roll number and name of the shortlisted candidates. All 37 posts of AD and 11 posts of Company Prosecutor has been filled.

Here’s UPSC DGCA AD final result.

Here’s UPSC Company Prosecutor final result.