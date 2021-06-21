The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the final result for the 2019 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

An online exam was held on September 18, 2019, and the result was declared on February 24, 2020. Qualified candidates were called for the interview round in March 2020 and January 2021.

“The Combined Merit List for the post of TGTs (CBT Marks + Interview Marks with specified weightage) i.r.o. candidates appeared in CBT & Interview both and list of candidates found not eligible in Interview are appended with this notice for information of all concerned,” NVS said in its result notification.

The merit list contains the name, roll number, marks and other details of the candidates selected. The list of ineligible candidates is also available in the result doecument.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,370 vacancies. The various posts include Assistant commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous category posts, Teacher & female staff nurse and lastly Legal assistant, catering assistant, and lower division clerk.

Steps to download NVS 2019 TGT recruitment final result: