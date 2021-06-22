Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has started the online registration process for recruitment to various vacancies of revenue inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application form and pay the applicable fee is August 5 and 7, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 513 vacancies, of which 366 vacancies are for the post of revenue inspector (Patwari) and 147 for revenue inspector (Lekhpal).

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Applicants should be between the age of 21 years and 28 years as on July 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduation degree from a recognised university.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 whereas candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PwD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 150.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration (OTR)” Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” Fill in your details, upload documents and review Once registered, log in and fill the application Pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written test followed by Physical Eligibility Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.