Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Homoeopathic Medical Officer (HMO) today. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 186 posts of Homoeopathic Medical Officer.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery or equivalent degree from a recognised University/ Institution.

Application Fee:

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. Applicants from the reserved category are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to register for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself through the ‘New User’ tab Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and fill the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Career Marking and Written Test to be conducted in Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar.

Meanwhile, OPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) registrations are underway to fill a total of 170 posts. The registration process began on May 15 and will conclude on June 18.

Here’s the direct link to OPSC AMO notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.