Indian Navy has released the admit card for Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) Written Examination and PET. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in by logging in to the application dashboard.

“Written Examination and PFT Call-up Letters for AA / SSR Aug 2021 Batch available for download. Kindly login to Application Dashboard,” reads the official statement.

All candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to PFT (Physical Fitness Day) on the same day.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill up a total of 2500 vacancies, of which 500 vacancies are for the post of Sailor for AA and 2000 for SSR. Approximately 10,000 candidates will be called for the written test, read the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in Click on ‘Candidate Login’ Tab Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download AA/SSR admit card.

The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi and English). The standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 level. There will be 100 objective type questions consist of 1 mark each, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to submit a negative RT-PCR laboratory report of Covid-19 from government/ICMR accredited laboratory by candidates at the time of written examination. The report must not be dated more than 72 hours prior to reporting date.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website here.