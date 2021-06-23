Pune-based Symbiosis Institute of Technology has released the admit card for the SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the university website set-test.org.

The SITEEE 2021 exam for admission to the first-year B. Tech programme at the Symbiosis Institute of Technology is scheduled to be held on June 28. The exam will be held from 2.20 PM to 4.00 PM in an online home proctored mode.

Steps to download SITEEE 2021 admit card:

Visit University website set-test.org Click on ‘SITEEE admit card’ link on the homepage Enter SET ID and password to login The SITEEE 2021 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a prinout.

Here’s direct link to download SITEEE 2021 admit card.

SITEEE entrance exam will have 17 questions each from physics and chemistry and 36 questions from mathematics. Each question will be of two marks and the total marks of SITEEE 2021 will be 140. The time duration of the exam will be 95 minutes.

The Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) also admits students through JEE Mains/ MHT-CET/ other state-level entrance tests. “For Engineering, if a candidate applies to seek admission on the basis of test other than SITEEE, he/she need not register for SITEEE; rather he/she may apply directly to the concerned institute,” the University brochure says.