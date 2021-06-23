The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the first provisional list for Class 1 admission 2021. Parents/guardians can check the provisional select list once it’s released at the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and at the individual Kendriya Vidyalayas on their respective websites.

Out of the available seats of fresh admission, 25% shall be reserved for Right to Education, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and 27% seats reserved for OBC- Non Creamy layer.

For KVS Class 1 admission, birth certificates from Notified Area Council / Municipality / Municipal Corporation extract about the date of birth from records of Village Panchayat, Military Hospital and service records of Defence personnel will be considered as proof for date of birth.

At the time of admission, originals of all supporting documents listed while submitting the form must be presented to the concerned Vidyalaya. Failure to provide these original documents may lead to the admission being canceled.

Visit the respective KVS website Click on the list published on the homepage or under the admission section The provisional select list will appear on screen Download and check the list

The KVS admission process for the session 2021-22 started in the fourth week of March 2021. However, due to an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, the declaration of lists for admission was postponed.

As per the new KVS admission schedule, the first provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates will be released on June 23, followed by the publication of the second and third list on June 30 and July 5 respectively (if seats remain vacant).