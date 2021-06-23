The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to grant exemption to graduates and postgraduates with certain criteria from appearing for an entrance exam for direct admission to CS Executive Programme.

According to an official ICSI statement, a Council meeting on June 19 decided to “grant exemption to the following categories of students from appearing in Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) enabling them to take direct registration in CS Executive Programme.”

The categories are:

Graduates (having minimum 50% marks) in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognised as equivalent thereto by the council.

Postgraduates in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognised as equivalent thereto by the council.

“To get exemption from CSEET on the basis of above qualification, such students shall be required to pay applicable exemption fees,” ICSI said.

The revised admission criteria for CSEET and CS Executive Programme shall be effective from June 20, 2021.

Here’s ICSI revised admission criteria official notice.