The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) will close the online application window today for direct recruitment to various posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, UDC and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nwda.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 62 vacancies, of which, 23 are for the post of Lower Division Clerk, 16 of Junior Engineer (Civil), 12 of Upper Division Clerk, 5 of Stenographer Grade-II, 5 of Junior Accounts Officer and 1 of Hindi Translator.

Here’s the direct link NWDA recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the posts of JE (Civil), Upper/ Lower Division Clerk and Stenographer Grade-II must have attained the age of 18 years and must not more than the age of 27 years. The age limit for candidates applying for the posts of Hindi Translator and Jr. Accounts Officer is 21 years to 30 years.

Educational Qualification:



JE (Civil): Candidates should hold a diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognised University or equivalent.

Hindi Translator: Candidates should hold a master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. More details in the notification.

Junior Accounts Officer: Degree in Commerce with three year experience in Cash and Accounts in a Government Office/PSU/Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body.

Upper Division Clerk: The applicants should a bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognised university. Knowledge of Computer operating systems, MS Word, Office, Excel, Power Point and Internet is a must.

Stenographer Grade-II: Applicants should have passed Class 12th and have given the Skill (Shorthand) Test (on Computer) at the speed of 80 wpm.

Lower Division Clerk: Applicants should have passed Class 12th and have a typing speed of 35 wpm. in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer.

Selection Process

Candidates applying for the posts of Junior Engineer, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer and UDC will be selected on the basis of a competitive Computer Based online Test. Candidates applying for the posts of Stenographer Gr-II and LDC will be shortlisted on the basis of the competitive Computer Based online Test and Skill Test (Shorthand/Typing).

Application Fee

Candidates from General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 840 and Rs 500 is applicable for SC, ST, Women, EWS and PWD category candidates.

Steps to apply for NWDA vacancies:

Visit the official website nwda.gov.in Click on ‘Vacancy Details’ under Vacancy tab Click on ‘Apply Online’ under the recruitment advertisement 07 / 2021 Register and login with using generated ID, Password Fill up the form and pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for NWDA vacancies.