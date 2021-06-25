The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the Class 10 result 2021. Students can check their results on BSE Odisha’s official website bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

As per a report by India TV, over six lakh candidates were enrolled for the HSC exam scheduled to be held from May 3 to 15 which later was cancelled amid the Covid-19 spike across the state.

The result is being announced by opting for the alternative assessment method. The students have been evaluated on the basis of their marks in Classes 9 and 10 exams.

Here’s direct link to check Odisha BSE Class 10 result.

Steps to check BSE Odisha Class 10 results:

Visit the official websites bseodisha.ac.in Click on link ‘ANNUAL HSC EXAMINATION RESULT 2021’ scrolling on the homepage Key in roll number or name and click ‘find results’ Download the result and take a print for future reference

In case candidates are unable to access their results, they may opt for SMS service. Type OR01, <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.