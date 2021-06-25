The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates registered to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2021 will be held on July 17 and 18. A total of 444 candidates have been declared qualified by UPSC for the exam, of which, 107 are for the service of Jr Hydrologist, 55 for Geophysicist, and 282 for Chemist/ Chemical. The result of the Prelim exam was declared in March.

Steps to download UPSC Geo-Scientist Main 2021 admit card:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to the section: ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ Click on the download admit card link for Geo-Scientist Main exam Enter registration/roll number and date of birth to login The admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC Geo-scientist Main exam 2021 admit card.

Exam scheme

UPSC will conduct the exam in two sessions on both days: 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates competing for selection for the posts of Chemist/Chemical and Geophysicist will be required to appear in all papers on both days. Those for selection for the post of Jr. Hydrologists only will be required to appear in the examination for Paper 1 and 2 of Geology (July 17) and paper 4 of Hydrology (July 18).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies, of which, 15 posts are for Chemists in the Geological Survey of India, 16 posts of Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), 6 posts of Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics), and 3 of Scientist ‘B’(Chemical).

Here’s UPSC Geo-scientist Main exam 2021 timetable.