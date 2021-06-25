The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) 2020 and Delhi Police SI and CAPF Exam (Paper-II), 2020 exams. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ssc.nic.in

In a notice, SSC said: “Fresh dates of the postponed examinations will be announced by the Commission in due course. Candidates are requested to visit the website of the Commission from time-to-time for further updates.”

The SSC MTS Tier-1 exam 2020 was scheduled to be held from July 1 to 20. The SSC Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II) 2020 was due to be held on July 17.

Here’s SSC exam postponement notice.

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2020 Paper-1 exams were conducted from November 23 to 25, 2020 and the result was announced on February 26, 2021. A total of 28,227 candidates have been declared qualified, of which, 25,985 are male candidates and 2242 are female candidates. These candidates will appear for the Paper 2 or Tier 2 exam.