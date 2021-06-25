The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced revised dates for the Junior Engineer recruitment exams 2021. Candidates who have applied for the posts can check the exam notice at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSE JE exams 2021 were scheduled to be held in June, but have been postponed.

The exam for 45 posts of Junior Engineer (Electrical), 3 posts of Section Officer (Electrical) and 82 posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in various departments of the state government will now be held on July 3 instead of June 29.

On the other hand, the exam for 4 posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical) in the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation will be conducted on July 4 instead of June 30. The list of eligible candidates has been released.

Here’s PPSC JE (Electrical) exam notice.

Here’s PPSC JE (Mechanical) exam notice.

Here’s PPSC JE (Mechanical/Electrical) exam notice.

PPSC had invited online applications for the posts of JE in May this year. Candidates will be recruited on the basis of the written exam