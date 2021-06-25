The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the result of the 2016 Junior Clerk recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check the merit list on the official website ossc.gov.in.

OSSC conducted the Junior Clerk main written exam on February 15 and 16, 2020. Based on the marks scored in the exam, candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the computer skill test.

In total, 702 candidates are eligible to appear for the computer skill test. The merit list includes the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

The date, time and venue of the skill test will be announced by OSSC shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for latest updates.

Steps to check OSSC Junior Clerk exam result: