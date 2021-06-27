The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued the exam timetable for the 2019 Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Mains Exam. Candidates who have been declared qualified to appear for the examination can check the schedule on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Services (HPFS) ACF Main exam 2019 will be held from July 19 to 23. The exam will be conducted at HPPSC Hall, in two sessions — 9.00 AM To 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

According to the timetable, the candidates will appear for compulsory subjects General Knowledge and Hindi on July 19 and English on July 20, and for optional subjects on the rest of the days.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in May but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s HPFS ACF Main exam 2019 exam schedule.

“The e-Admit cards and instructions to provisionally admitted candidates for the above mentioned posts will be uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. www.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the candidates will also be informed through SMS/ e-mails on their respective Cellular Nos. /e-mail ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application forms in due course of time,” HPPSC said.

Also, the candidates are required to submit an under taking regarding number of chances availed for the above mentioned posts during the Main Written Examination, if not submitted earlier. They are further informed that subjects opted by them can’t be changed, therefore, no request for change of optional subjects will be entertained.