UPSC revised exam calendar released; check dates for CSE, IFS Prelims 2021
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new exam calendar for 2021. Several exams scheduled earlier this year had to be postponed due to the second surge of Covid-19 cases. Candidates can check and download the UPSC revised exam timetable 2021 at the official website upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC Civil Services Prelim Exam 2021 and IFS Prelim exam 2021 will be held on October 10. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27, but was deferred amid the pandemic. The Main exam for qualified candidates will be held on January 1, 2022.
UPSC revised exam calendar 2021
|Examination
|Exam Date
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021
|21.02.2021 (Sunday)
|C.D.S. Examination (I), 2021
|07.02.2021 (Sunday)
|CISF AC (EXE) LDCE-2021
|14.03.2021 (Sunday)
|N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2021
|18.04.2021 (Sunday)
|Reserved for UPSC RT for the posts of EO/AO in theEPFO
|05.09.2021
|Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021
|10.10.2021 (Sunday)
|Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination,2021 through CS(P) Examination 2021
|10.10.2021 (Sunday)
|I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2021
|16.07.2021 (Friday)
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021
|17.07.2021 (Saturday)
|Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021
|18.07.2021 (Sunday)
|Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021
|08.08.2021 (Sunday)
|Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021
|21.11.2021 (Sunday)
|N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2021
|14.11.2021 (Sunday)
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|19.09.2021 (Sunday)
|Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021
|07.01.2022 (Friday)
|Engineering Services (Main)) Examination, 2021
|21.11.2021 (Sunday)
|C.D.S. Examination (II), 2021
|14.11.2021 (Sunday)
|Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021
|27.02.2022 (Sunday)
|S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|11.12.2021 (Saturday)
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|19.12.2021 (Sunday)