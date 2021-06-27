The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new exam calendar for 2021. Several exams scheduled earlier this year had to be postponed due to the second surge of Covid-19 cases. Candidates can check and download the UPSC revised exam timetable 2021 at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Civil Services Prelim Exam 2021 and IFS Prelim exam 2021 will be held on October 10. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27, but was deferred amid the pandemic. The Main exam for qualified candidates will be held on January 1, 2022.

UPSC revised exam calendar 2021 Examination Exam Date Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 21.02.2021 (Sunday) C.D.S. Examination (I), 2021 07.02.2021 (Sunday) CISF AC (EXE) LDCE-2021 14.03.2021 (Sunday) N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2021 18.04.2021 (Sunday) Reserved for UPSC RT for the posts of EO/AO in theEPFO 05.09.2021 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 10.10.2021 (Sunday) Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination,2021 through CS(P) Examination 2021 10.10.2021 (Sunday) I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2021 16.07.2021 (Friday) Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021 17.07.2021 (Saturday) Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 18.07.2021 (Sunday) Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021 08.08.2021 (Sunday) Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 21.11.2021 (Sunday) N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2021 14.11.2021 (Sunday) Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 19.09.2021 (Sunday) Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 07.01.2022 (Friday) Engineering Services (Main)) Examination, 2021 21.11.2021 (Sunday) C.D.S. Examination (II), 2021 14.11.2021 (Sunday) Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 27.02.2022 (Sunday) S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE 11.12.2021 (Saturday) Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 19.12.2021 (Sunday)

Here’s UPSC exam calendar 2021.