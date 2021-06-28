Health Medical and Family Welfare Department Andhra Pradesh will today, June 28, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialists of different specialties in APVVP Hospitals. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website dmeaponline.com till 5.30 PM.

The recruitment aims to fill up 453 vacancies. “A consolidated amount of Rs 53500 per month will be paid during the three years probation period. After satisfactory completion of three years probation period, regular pay and allowances along with Non practicing Allowance @15% of the basic pay per month will be allowed,” read the notice.

Vacancy Details

Gynaecology - 269

Paediatrics - 11

Anaesthesia - 64

General Medicine - 30

General Surgery - 16

Orthopaedics - 12

Pathology - 5

Ophthalmology - 9

Radiology - 21

Psychiatry - 2

Dermatology - 6

E.N.T - 8

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The applicants should not be more than the age of 42 years as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Applicants should have completed PG degree/diploma/DNB in that particular specialty or its equivalent qualification from a college recognized by the Medical Council of India. Candidates must be registered on Permanent basis with State Medical Council of Andhra Pradesh in India Constituted under MCI Act.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs 1500 where for candidates from SC/ST candidates is Rs 1000.

Steps to apply for CAS vacancies

Visit the official website dmeaponline.com Click on “For New Applicant Please Register Here” Fill up the form and register Log in and proceed with application Pay the application fee Take a printout of the form for future reference

