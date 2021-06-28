The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is not releasing the Inter results today, as per media reports. Amid speculations, a report by NDTV said that officials have announced the postponement of inter result. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results from TSBIE’s official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in

However, “TSBIE IPE 2021 Results (Will be released soon),” reads the official statement.

More than 4 lakh students were to appear for TS Inter exams which have been cancelled amid Covid-19. The result is being declared based on special criteria. The decision came amid Covid-19 pandemic when the state decided to promote all students since exams were not conducted.

This will be the first time that the state will get 100% pass percentage. Students who would have otherwise not cleared exam will be given 35 per cent marks - which is the minimum requirement, reports News18.

Meanwhile, Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana had released the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) or Class 10 results on May 21, 2021. The result has been prepared on the basis of their performance in internal assessments. More than 5 lakh students registered for TS SSC examinations have been promoted.