Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has notified various vacancies of Medical Officer (MO) and Medical Officer (Part Time) on contractual basis under the Kolkata City NUHM Society. Interested candidates can participate in the walk-in interview scheduled to be conducted on July 6 from 11.30 AM onwards.

The applicants must not be more than the age of 62 years as on July 1, 2021. The candidates should have completed MBBS from a MCI recognized Institute with 1 year compulsory Internship.

The recruitment is being held to fill up 27 vacancies of MO and 64 of MO (Part Time).

Application forms not properly filled in or incomplete Application forms are liable to be cancelled, read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The applicants are required to bring originals documents stated below at the time of interview and enclose the photocopies with the application.