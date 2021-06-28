The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced the results of the TS Intermediate or Class 12 students. The board exams for this academic year had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The results have been prepared using students’ performance in the first year Intermediate examination.

Students can check the result online on the following websites: results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

As per reports, a total of 4,51,585 students were to take TS Inter exams 2021 and all of them have been declared pass. Of those who passed, 2,28,754 were girls and 2,22,831 were boys.

Of the total pass number, 1,76,719 students secured “A” grade, 1,04,886 students secured “B” grade, 61,887 students secured “C” grade and 1,08,088 students secured “D” grade, reports Indian Express.

Steps to check TS Inter results 2021:

Visit website results.cgg.gov.in Select the year/course Enter hall ticket number/ previous year’s hall ticket number and ‘Get Result’ The TS Inter 2021 scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check TS Inter result 2021.