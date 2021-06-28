The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has revised the exam date for the Polytechnic Admission Test 2021 (PAT). The test was scheduled to be held on July 25, but has now been deferred to August 22.

In an official notice, Assam DTE said the PAT exam has been postponed due to “unavoidable reasons”. The deadline for registration for the admission test has also been extended to July 20. Candidates can fill the application form on the official website dte.assam.gov.in.

The PAT 2021 examination is going to be held for admissions to diploma engineering courses offered by PAT-affiliated polytechnic institutions. There are 4,425 diploma engineering seats on offer.

Here’s Assam PAT 2021 postponement notice.

Important Dates:

Commencement of application process: May 20

Last date to fill the application form: July 20

Issue of online admit card: To be declared

Date of Admission Test: August 22

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 20 years 6 months as on December 31, 2021.

Educational qualification: The candidate must pass the H.S.L.C. (Class 12) or its equivalent examination with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subject with:

40% marks (in Average) in Mathematics and Science for General candidates

(in Average) in Mathematics and Science for General candidates 35% marks (in Average) in Mathematics and Science for SC candidates.

(in Average) in Mathematics and Science for SC candidates. 33% marks (in Average) in Mathematics and Science for ST Candidates

Here’s Assam PAT 2021 Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for Assam PAT 2021:

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on “PAT 2021 online application” Click on “Click here to Apply” Fill up the application form, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for Assam PAT 2021.