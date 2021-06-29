The Jammu and Kashmir Police has released the admit card for the Constable recruitment exam. Registered candidates set to appear for the written exam can download their admit cards from the official website jkpolice.gov.in.

The J&K Police Constable exam is being conducted for recruitment to the post of Constable for raising of two Border Battalions on each in Jammu Province and Kashmir province from 10 Borders of J&K state equally. The department has notified a total of 1,350 vacancies.

The 2-hour long written exam will consist of objective-type questions. The date, time and venue of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates are advised to read the instructions there carefully.

The direct link to download the J&K Police Constable written exam admit card is also provided below for candidates: http://52.74.200.63/jkpolice/borderconstable_male/editlogin1.php. Open this link in a new browser and login to access admit card.

Steps to download J&K Police Constable exam admit card: