The Council of Architecture will conclude the online registration process today for the second session of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2021 at its official website. Interested candidates can register at nata.in.

NATA 2021 second session was due to be held on June 12. However, amid rising Covid-19 cases, the exam is now scheduled for July 11.

Candidates can find the brochure for NATA 2021 second session on its website. According to it, candidates will be able to upload images, pay registration fee and download the confirmation page till June 30 only. The NATA 2021 second test admit card will be issued on July 7 and the result will be announced on July 11.

The NATA 2021 second test will be conducted from 2.30 to 5.30 PM on July 11. Candidates who appeared in the NATA 2021 first test are also eligible to reappear.

Here’s NATA 2021 second session brochure.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have completed/or appearing for their 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as a subject of study can appear for NATA 2021.

Application fee

The application fee payable by a candidate applying for NATA– 2021 is Rs 2,000 payable through online mode.

Steps to apply for NATA 2021 second test:

Visit official website nata.in Click on ‘NATA 2021 registeration’ Fill form, upload documents, pay fee Download the confirmation page and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for NATA 2021 second test.

About NATA

NATA is an aptitude test for admission to the B.Arch course. The Council this year will hold the exam twice on different dates as computer-based examinations and a candidate shall be allowed to appear for NATA 2021 for a maximum of two times. The first session of NATA 2021 was held on April 10 and the result declared on April 21.