The University of Lucknow will close the online application window for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the courses on the University’s official website lkouniv.ac.in.

Earlier, Lucknow University had to extend the admission deadline from May 31 to June 30 for UG and PG courses amid the pandemic.

Steps to apply for Lucknow University admission 2021:



Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Admission’ tab – ‘Admission at glance’ Go to ‘View More details’ for desired course and click on ‘Online Form Submission’ Read the details and proceed Fill the details in your application form and submit Pay the application fee Download form and take a printout.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the UG, PG, and PhD courses.