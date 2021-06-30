The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online registration process today for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in by 5.00 PM.

Earlier, the application submission deadline was May 31. The correction window for the changes including Centre, Cities of Examination and others will be made available from July 5 to 10.

The agency will notify the revised examination schedule in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites jipmat.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

Here’s the JIPMAT 2021 revised schedule notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have passed Class 12th from arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60 percent (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year 2019, 2020 or appearing in 2021.

The candidate must have passed Class 10 examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year not before 2017. More details in the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 2000. A fee of Rs 1000 is applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Steps to register for JIPMAT 2021

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT 2021 New Registration” Register and create log in credentials Login and fill the online application Upload the required documents Pay the applicable fee Download and take a printout of the application

Here’s the direct link to register for JIPMAT 2021.

Candidates are instructed to submit only one application per candidate. Multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances.

The JIPMAT 2021 is held for admission to the Five Year Integrated Programme in Management at the Indian Institute of Management - Bodh Gaya and the Indian Institute of Management - Jammu. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.