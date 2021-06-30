The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conclude the online application process today for the Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT 02/2021 to recruit commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts.

Eligible candidates can fill and submit their online application forms at the official website afcat.cdac.in. Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in July 2022 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and NonTechnical) Branches.

AFCAT is conducted at various centers across India twice a year in February and August. Around 300 vacancies of various posts have been notified. Online AFCAT 02/2021 examination will be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30. The admit card will be released after August 9.

Here’s IAF AFCAT 02/2021 Advertisement.

Eligibility criteria

Age:

Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2022.

Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches: 20 to 26 years as on July 1, 2022.

Marital Status: Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course. Widows/ Widowers and divorcees (with or without encumbrances) below 25 years of age are also not eligible.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks having physics and maths as mandatory subjects. Candidates also need to have a graduate-level of degree with 60 per cent marks. Refer to the official notification for more details.

Other eligibility conditions related to medical Physical/Medical Standards, selection procedure and other details are available in the official notification. The official notification can be downloaded from the AFCAT website.

Application fee

After filling in the online application form, the examination fee of Rs 250 for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry & Meteorology) can be paid online.

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 02/2021:

Visit official website afcat.cdac.in Go to ‘Candidate Login’ – ‘AFCAT 02/2021 Cycle’ Click on ‘New Registration’ and create profile Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download application form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for IAF AFCAT 20/2021.