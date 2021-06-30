The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) today announced the result of Class 10 or SSC students for the academic year 202-21. Students can check the result online at the official website gseb.org.

According to reports, the pass percentage of Gujarat SSC students is 100%. The SSC board exam was cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the Board had decided mass promotion of students.

Under normal circumstances, leaving certificate of students who have cleared the class 10 exam mentions ‘sent for SSC exam’ and pass. The report cards issued to SSC students will say “qualified for secondary school certificate”, reported The Indian Express.

Steps to check Gujarat GSEB SSC result 2021:

Visit official website gseb.org Click on the SSC result 2021 link Enter login details to access result Download scorecard and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check GSEB SSC result.