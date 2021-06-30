Today, June 30, is the last day to apply for June 2021 Term End Examination (TEE) on Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) official website ignou.ac.in. The examination schedule, however, has yet not been released.

The applicants are required to pay the applicable fee of Rs 200 per course.

Earlier, IGNOU had postponed the deadline from June 15 to June 30th due to the outburst and infectious growth of second wave of Corona virus (Covid-19).

Candidates may check the examination form filling instructions under Exemption Category here.

Here’s the direct link to apply for IGNOU TEE June 2021.

Hall Ticket will be uploaded on the University’s official website approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term-end Examination. Students are directed to take the print out of the Hall Ticket and report at the address of the Examination Centre on the date and time mentioned on the Hall Ticket. Entry to the Examination Hall is strictly on the basis of the valid Hall Ticket and University Identity Card, read the official statement.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has launched Master in Arts Urdu (MUD) program. The duration of the program is two years in Urdu medium. The program will be offered in January and July sessions.

The Urdu program exposes learners to a wide range of Urdu Language and Literature. It would be helpful for students in developing a sound understanding of Urdu Literature and also other literature as Arabic, Persian, English, Hindi and other New Literature, reports TIMESNOWNEWS.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.