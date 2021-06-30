Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon conclude the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS PECET) registrations. Eligible candidates can register for TS PECET 2021 without late fee at pecet.tsche.ac.in till 5.00 PM today.

The examination schedule will be intimated soon. Earlier, the state-level entrance examination was expected to be conducted on June 7.

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 800 for TS PECET 2021, and those from the reserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 400.

Eligibility for TS PECET 2021

B.PEd: Candidates should have appeared or passed three-year degree exam by any recognised University in Telangana and should have completed 19 years of age as on June 1, 2021.

Candidates should have appeared or passed three-year degree exam by any recognised University in Telangana and should have completed 19 years of age as on June 1, 2021. D.PEd: Candidates should have appeared or passed Intermediate or equivalent course recognised by the Telangana government and should have completed 16 years of age as on June 1, 2021.

Steps to apply for TS PECET 2021

Visit the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS PECET 2021.

About TS PECET

TS PECET will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of TSCHE for admission into B.P.Ed. (2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses. The exam will include a Physical Efficiency Test and Skill Test in games. and Hall tickets will be available on the portal for download on May 17.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.