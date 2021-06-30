The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or CSEET July 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET exam will be held on July 10 (Saturday) in an online remote-proctored mode. This has been done in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“CSEET shall be conducted through REMOTE Proctored mode instead of conducting the same from Test Centers. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc,” ICSI said in its notice.

The Institute has also removed the Viva Voce portion for the CSEET July session in view of the remote proctored mode.

The ICSI CSEET July 2021 will have an MCQ pattern for a duration of 120 minutes, consisting of four papers and a total of 200 marks. Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card.

The passing of CSEET is one of the mandatory conditions for all candidates seeking registration to the Executive Programme of Company Secretary Course.

Steps to download CSEET July 2021 admit card:

Visit official website icsi.edu Go to ‘CSEET’ section and click on the admit card download link Click on the link given in the PDF Enter CSEET registration number and date of birth to login The admit card will appear on screen Download and save a copy.

