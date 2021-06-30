National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2021 result today. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on June 18 can check and download the result from NBE’s official website natboard.edu.in.

Candidates will be able to download their individual score cards from the FMGE website https://nbe.edu.in/ from July 6 onwards.

“Results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been kept WITHHELD,” reads the official notice.

Steps to download FMGE June 2021 result

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on “Result of FMGE (Screening Test) - June 2021 session” Now click on “Click here to view Result” The result will appear on the homescreen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to FMGE June 2021 result.

FMGE is conducted for candidates who have a medical degree from foreign university but are desirous of getting a registration from Medical Council of India. FMGE is held twice a year by National Board of Examinations.

