Lalit Narayan Mithila University has notified the postponement of Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 on its official website. Candidates who are to appear for the examination can check the official notification at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The CET B.Ed 2021 scheduled to be conducted on July 11, 2021, has been postponed to later date due to unavoidable reasons. The new schedule will be intimated later, reads the notice.

Bihar B.Ed CET examination is conducted for admissions to various B.Ed. Colleges in the state of Bihar. The application process commenced on April 11, 2021, and concluded on June 5, 2021.

Earlier, the CET B.Ed admit card was scheduled to be released tomorrow, July 1.

About CET B.Ed 2021

The examination will be held at various centres including — Ara, Bhagalpur, Chapra, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Madepura, Munger, Muzaffarpur and others.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the exam will be held for two hours. Candidates must answer 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) using only blue or black ball pen to mark the answer on the OMR sheet. The questions will be from general English, general Sanskrit, general Hindi, logical and analytical reasoning, general awareness and teaching-learning environment in schools.

