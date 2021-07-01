Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has notified various vacancies of Monitoring Assistant, Lab Assistant, Cooperative Supervisor, Photographer, Pharmacist, Environmental Supervisor and others. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies from July 6 to August 19 on UKSSSC’s official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The last date to pay the application fee is August 21. The examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in December 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill more than 400 vacancies. Details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the released notice.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age: Candidates applying for the post of Monitoring Assistant, Lab Assistant, Photographer, Scientific Assistant, Pharmacist, Graduate Assistant must be between the age of 21 years and 42 years whereas the age limit for the posts of Cooperative Supervisor, Environmental Supervisor, Lab Assistant, and Chemist is between 18 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification: The required educational qualification for the post of Monitoring Assistant, Lab Assistant, Cooperative Supervisor, and Environmental Supervisor is intermediate with Science. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 whereas candidates from SC/ST/EWS category will have to pay Rs 150.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the recruitment examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.