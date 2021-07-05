The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) is expected to release the admit card for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) June 2021 soon. Registered candidates will be able to download the HPTET 2021 admit card from the official website hpbose.org.

HPBoSE will conduct the HPTET June 2021 exam from July 9 to 12 at 71 different centres in the state. The test will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM on each day.

TET is held to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh government.

HPTET 2021 will be conducted for the following teaching categories: (i) TGT (Arts) (ii) TGT (NM) (iii) TGT (Medical) (iv) Shastri (v) Language Teacher (vi) JBT (vii) Punjabi (viii) Urdu.

To pass HPTET, one needs to score the minimum marks of 60 per cent.

Around 50,000 candidates are registered to appear for the test.

Steps to download HPTET 2021 admit card:

Candidates are advised to read the instructions in the admit card carefully.