The High Court of Kerala has invited online applications from graduates for recruitment to the post of Assistant in the court. A total of 55 Assistant posts are on offer at the Kerala High Court, Kochi.

Interested candidates can apply for the post at the official website hckrecruitment.nic.in from July 8. The last day to submit applications is July 28, while the application fee can be paid till August 9.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-36 years.

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree with at least 55% marks OR Master’s degree OR Law Degree awarded or recognised by any of the Universities in Kerala.

Desirable: Knowledge in Computer Operations.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of three stages: Objective Test, Descriptive Test and interview.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 450 (except SC/ST/PwD).

Candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification available on the official website for full details.