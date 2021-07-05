The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the online application window today for recruitment to various posts in different state government departments. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

In total, 132 vacancies in different posts have been notified by UPSSC. Among them are 102 posts of Assistant Professor in UP Medical Education Department.

Aspirants are advised to read the official recruitment advertisement (Adv No. 2/2021-22) available on the official website for details.

Vacancy details:

One each of: Assistant Chemist, Soil chemist, Fruit Breeder, Flower Breeder, Cytogeneticist, Pathologist, Deputy Director, Research Assistant (Engineering), Entomological Assistant, Executive Officer, Lecturer Arabic

Assistant Chemist, Soil chemist, Fruit Breeder, Flower Breeder, Cytogeneticist, Pathologist, Deputy Director, Research Assistant (Engineering), Entomological Assistant, Executive Officer, Lecturer Arabic Two each of: Entomologist, Horticulturist, Assistant Horticulturist, Scientist, Economic and Statistical Officer.

Entomologist, Horticulturist, Assistant Horticulturist, Scientist, Economic and Statistical Officer. 3 posts of Assistant Planner, Reservation

of Assistant Planner, Reservation 4 posts of Lecturers

of Lecturers 102 posts of Assistant Professors in different specialities

Steps to apply for UPPSC recruitment 2021: