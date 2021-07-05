Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the 2021 SSC and Intermediate examination results on its official website telanganaopenschool.org. Students can check their results by using their name or admission number.

The Society did not the examinations this years due to the Covid-19 situation.

As per a report by Indian Express, the results have been declared for approximately 63,581 SSC students and 47,392 intermediate candidates.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the awarded scores may appear for the examinations whenever conducted subject to conditions of improvement rules of the TOSS.

Steps to download the Inter, SSC result 2021

Visit the official website telanganaopenschool.org On the homepage, click on “RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS,JULY - 2021” or “RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, JULY - 2021” Key in your Admission Number /Candidate Name Submit and check the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to SSC result 2021.

Here’s the direct link to Inter result 2021.



The Telangana Open School Public Examinations are held twice a year. Nine examination chances are offered in five years. You have to appear for your first examination only after completion of the first academic year of your admission, reports Time of India.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.