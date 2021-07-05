West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited the online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for various subjects. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from July 9 to 29, 2021.

The last date to pay the online examination fee is July 29 whereas the last date for payment of fees Offline in Branches of UBI is July 30.

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one category of posts should submit separate application along with requisite fees for each, reads the notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 48 Assistant Professor vacancies, of which 1 vacancy is for the subject of Ceramic Technology, 7 for Civil Engineering, 3 for Computer Science and Engineering, 6 for Electrical Engineering, 8 for Electronics and Communication Engineering, 1 for Environmental Science and Engineering, 3 for Information Technology, 13 for Mechanical Engineering, 3 for Textile Technology, and 3 for Textile Technology & Apparel Production Management.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 36 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: For Engineering and Technology subjects, the candidates should hold a B.E/B.Tech and M.E/M.Tech degree in relevant branch with 1st class or equivalent either in B.E./B.Tech. or M.E./M.Tech.

For MCA, the applicants should hold a degree in B.E/B.Tech and M.E/M.Tech in relevant branch with 1st class or equivalent either in B.E./B.Tech. or M.E./M.Tech. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants are are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200.

The Commission will intimate the examination/Interview schedule on its official website wbpsc.gov.in later.