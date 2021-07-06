OSSC revised exam schedule for July 2021 released
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the month of July.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the month of July. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in. Earlier, the Commission had to postpone certain exams till July 16 due to the extension of coronavirus-related lockdown.
The OSSC schedule contains a list of 7 exams to be held between July 18 and 30. “Schedule are subject to change depending on the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The candidates are advised to be in constant touch with the Commission’s website www.ossc.gov.in to know further updates,” OSSC said in its notice.
OSSC July 2021 exam schedule
|Post
|Type of exam
|Exam date
|Combined Auditor 2016
|Computer skill test
|July 18
| Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian 2017
|Certificate verification and Computer skill test
|July 18
|Combined Police Service Exam 2017
|Main written exam
|July 19-20
|Junior Assistant (G&Rent Dept and OSSC)
|Preliminary exam
|July 22-23
|Junior Clerk 2016
|Computer skill test
|July 26
|Industrial Promotion Officer 2019
|Main written exam
|July 27-29
|Assistant Scientific Officer 2019
|Main written exam
|July 30