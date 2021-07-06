The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the month of July. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in. Earlier, the Commission had to postpone certain exams till July 16 due to the extension of coronavirus-related lockdown.

The OSSC schedule contains a list of 7 exams to be held between July 18 and 30. “Schedule are subject to change depending on the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The candidates are advised to be in constant touch with the Commission’s website www.ossc.gov.in to know further updates,” OSSC said in its notice.