The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started the online recruitment process for the post of Assistant Director in Group-B service on Tuesday. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from July 6 to August 5, 2021. However, candidates will be able to submit their application form by August 12.

OPSC will recruit 17 AD in Group-B service of Odisha Statistics and Economic Service Cadre under the Planning and Convergence Department.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have at least a Second Class Master’s degree in economics/ applied economics/ statistics/ applied statistics from a recognised University.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself through the ‘New User’ tab Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and fill the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. Applicants from the reserved category are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection procedure

OPSC will conduct a competitive exam which will consist of a written exam and viva-voce/interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.