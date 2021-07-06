Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Mains examination schedule for the posts of ARO, Typist, Asst Librarian, and Translator. Candidates who have been declared qualified for the Mains examination can check the schedule at ukpsc.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted from July 24 to 26. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from July 10.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 3 to 6 which was deferred amid spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

As per the official notification, the examinations will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. Each paper will consist 200 descriptive questions and will be conducted for a period of 3 hours.

