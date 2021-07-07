The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the draft answer keys for the 2020 Pharmacist and Radiographer recruitment exams. Candidates can download the answer key from the Commission’s website osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC conducted the written test for district cadre posts of Pharmacist and Radiographer on July 4 (Sunday).

“In case there is any objection to the answer key so published, the same may be filed by clicking “File Objection for the published Answer Key” on the “Applicant Menu” by 13.7.2021. No objection shall be entertained through e-mail, by post, in person or any other mode under any circumstances,” OSSSC said.

Steps to download OSSSC answer keys:

Visit official website osssc.gov.in Login using credentials Go to the exam answer key section and click on the given link Download answer key and take printout.

OSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 600 cadre posts of Pharmacists and 200 cadre posts of Radiographer on a contractual basis in various district establishments. The application process was conducted in January and February this year.